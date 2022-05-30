Work to bring a fire ravaged church in Newport back into use is continuing, and new pictures show just how that work is progressing.

Nearly four years after a fire in the Zanzibar nightclub on Stow Hill spread to the neighbouring Bethel Community Church, work has been taking place to restore the church building.

Over the Christmas period, the work took a major step forward, with the huge yellow crane being used to work on the project being taken down.

Now, a new roof has been installed on the church building, as the project enters its final stages.

And pictures, taken by South Wales Argus Camera Club member Jamie Ford show just how the project is coming along, from up above.

The church is progressing well (Credit: Jamie Ford)

The aerial pictures show that the church is looking in its best shape since the fire, and soon, it is understood that it will be once again useable by the community.

Once complete, there will be a 400-seater auditorium for the congregation, along with a gallery area, altar stage, and baptismal pool.

In addition, there will be a community coffee shop.

What about the nightclub?





While Bethel Community Church is looking healthy, it can’t go unnoticed that the neighbouring Zanzibar nightclub continues to look a little worse for wear.

The same pictures show the roof which collapsed during the fire has remained absent.

As a result, the building has been exposed to the elements for many years.

The Zanzibar club hasn't had the same level of attention (Credit: Jamie Ford)

But, while restoration will be a sizeable undertaking, this looks set to happen fairly soon.

Last month, Newport City Council approved a planning application to turn the building into 37 affordable housing apartments.

The application, which was brought forward by Linc Cymru, will see the frontage of the building retained.

But, while large parts of the Grade-II listed building will be demolished before the rebuild can start, it was allowed due to the state of disrepair that the site is in.