The multi-million pound redevelopment of Ringland is taking a step forward, as a developer has been signed to build new homes.

A major scheme designed to bring a "new identity" to the Ringland area of Newport has been in the pipeline for a number of years, with progress starting to be made.

In recent days, property developers Lovell have been selected by Newport City Homes to enter into contract to deliver the next phase of the project.

It comes following their completion of the first phase of work at Ringland, which saw 56-homes built in the £7.5 million Cot Farm scheme in 2020.

The next step in the project will see 158 homes developed, and the relocation of the Ringland shopping centre.

CGI of the relocated shopping centre

It comes as part of plans to bring a new lease of life to the area, while keeping amenities in place for the community.

A £34 million project, it is set to be delivered over four phases.

It is hoped that the agreement with Lovell Homes will provide apprenticeship and work experience opportunities for locals.

What has been said about the latest developments?





James Duffett, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We are very proud to have been awarded the next phase of the ‘Ringland Regeneration’ project, following our positive work on the Cot Farm development. This scheme will transform the Ringland area into a sustainable and vibrant place where people can live and work, which they can feel proud to call home.

“At Lovell, we take a lot of pride in providing much-needed new housing and offering local people job opportunities in the construction industry. We take our signing of the Placemaking Wales Charter very seriously, and are committed to creating communities that promote happiness, health and wellbeing.

“We are looking forward to once again working with Newport City Homes to deliver this exciting redevelopment programme, and to be continuing our successful partnership.”

CGI of the new homes

Rachel George, head of regeneration at Newport City Homes, said: “We have worked with residents and the local community over a number of years to deliver the newly built homes at Cot Farm and also to develop the wider plans for the Ringland shopping area.

“It’s been key for us to make sure we meet community needs, to build a new attractive and safe shopping area and a range of homes that meet local needs, all situated in a well-designed and desirable neighbourhood with enhanced accessible links throughout. We are delighted to be working with Lovell again on this exiting scheme.”