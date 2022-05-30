A charity store specialising in discounted high street brands in Newport is set to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee this week.

One of the most highly anticipated store openings in the city in recent memory, Newlife turned heads when it opened its doors in the former Lidl store at Newport West Retail Park earlier this year.

And, to mark the Queen’s Jubilee, their first South Wales premises will see mannequins dressed in red, white, and blue in the store, as well as a playlist featuring songs from great British bands through the decades.

On Thursday, June 2, shoppers can buy raffle tickets for £1 to win Newport County Football shirt, scarf and hat too.

The deputy store manager is also set to take part in a sponsored head shave – raising money for Newlife’s disabled children charity.

What’s more, the hair will also be donated to the Little Princess Trust.

A look inside the Newlife store in Newport

Andrew Murphy-Hayes, Head of Newlife’s Retail Stores, said: “We are planning a real celebratory atmosphere over the Jubilee Bank Holiday for people to enjoy and it’s a great chance to find those perfect summer outfits – look out for special offers coming soon!

“The proceeds from all the Jubilee events will also be donated towards helping the disabled and terminally ill children we support through Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children so we hope to see the local community come out to support us – especially Jodie’s sponsored head shave, which just shows the commitment our staff has to the work we do at Newlife.”

Newlife raises vital funds for its charity services by working with over 300 leading retailers and manufacturers across the UK and Europe who donate items that would otherwise be destined for landfill, mainly customer returns, faulty items or end of line products.

To find out more about Newlife stores visit www.newlifestores.co.uk and for further information about the vital work the charity does to help disabled children and their families across the UK visit www.newlifecharity.co.uk.