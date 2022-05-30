Additional CCTV is set to be installed at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, in the wake of an attempted carjacking in their car park.

Earlier this year, the alarm was raised after a man allegedly tried to steal a car – while the owner was sat inside feeding his newborn daughter.

In the aftermath, an Aneurin Bevan University Health Board representative told the Argus that while they had investigated the incident, they were unable to locate the person responsible.

But, faced with claims that there is limited security camera coverage of the hospital grounds, they pledged to install additional cameras to cover the car park and external hospital areas.

At the time, the health board said that “We have since increased the presence of security staff in the area and are in the process of installing additional security cameras. We’d like to reassure our residents that our sites are safe places to visit.”

Nearly three months later, a spokesman for the hospital confirmed that additional cameras have since been installed across “different areas of the (hospital) site.”

What’s more, two more cameras are set to be installed here next month, while 24 security operations, including surveillance patrols are carried out.

Statement from the hospital in full

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board told the Argus: “The safety of our patients, staff and visitors is of upmost importance to us, and we would like to reassure residents that we operate 24 hour security at the Royal Gwent Hospital site.

“To further increase safety measures, we have recently installed additional CCTV cameras across different areas of the site and will be fitting a further two cameras next month.

“Our security staff also conduct regular surveillance patrols and are consistently on hand for anyone requiring their assistance.”

Why have calls for additional security been made?





Joseph Rennick was sat in his BMW X5 in the car park of the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, while his partner attended an appointment last Thursday, March 10.

But, while the 35-year-old was sat in the back of his car feeding this three week old daughter – who was born six weeks early - it was alleged that a man attempted to steal the vehicle.

Speaking to the Argus about the incident, which took place in daylight at around 5.15pm, Mr Rennick said: “I took my partner to a 5pm appointment at the Gwent hospital, and I waited in the car park as we have a three week old baby that’s six weeks premature.

“I’m sitting in the car and the baby wakes for a feed so I get into the back of the car, sit her on my lap and start feeding her.

“The key was in the ignition, and my phone was on the centre console, and the driver side car door opened and some scumbag gets into my car.

“I screamed at him 'get out my ******* car I’ve got a baby here'. I screamed and screamed at him until he left.”

Joseph Rennick with his newborn baby, stood in front of his vehicle which was targeted

According to Mr Rennick, the rear windows on his BMW are tinted, and as a result, he does not think that the man saw him before trying to enter the vehicle – and certainly did not see the youngster.

He said: “I was aware of a man walking up, at first I genuinely thought he’d gone up to the wrong car.

“I was so helpless having my daughter on my lap with a bottle in her mouth.

“But imagine if it was someone vulnerable, or someone that couldn’t defend themselves. I’m a 35-year-old male, but imagine if it was my partner, who only gave birth three weeks ago?”

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, the health board said: “ “We are very disappointed that this incident has occurred on our hospital site - we take any threat to our patients’ safety very seriously.

“Mr Rennick’s ordeal was unacceptable, and we will not tolerate any such criminal activity on our premises.

“After the incident was reported to our on-site security team, the matter was fully investigated, however no such individual was located within the grounds of the Royal Gwent Hospital.

“We have since increased the presence of security staff in the area and are in the process of installing additional security cameras. We’d like to reassure our residents that our sites are safe places to visit.”