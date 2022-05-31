Plans to install glamping pods at a Newport farm have been refused.

Earlier this month, Newport City Council refused a planning application which would have seen four self-contained accommodation pods built at Neuadd Wen, Penylan Road, in the Bassaleg area of the city.

According to the plans, it would have allowed the applicant to sustain a self-catering tourism business on their land, with four “low impact single story glamping pods”.

The pods could be booked out from one night to a month, and each pod would sustain a maximum of four guests.

But, planning officers threw plans out, stating that “the proposed development would have a harmful impact upon highway safety.”

It was determined that the additional traffic would compromise road safety on Penylan Road, and the height of existing hedgerows would prevent increased visibility measures being installed.

The planning application and decision can be found online here.

https://publicaccess.newport.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=QL16B8LCM1200