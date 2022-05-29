THE Wales Air Ambulance landed in a town in Caerphilly borough this afternoon to assist with a medical incident.
The Cardiff-based air ambulance was called to attend to an incident in Risca at 2.14pm and landed in the Welfare park in Pontymister at 2.20pm.
Members of the public in the park said the medics were taken by road ambulance to the patient shortly after.
The patient was transported to the Grange University Hospital via road following treatment.
A spokesman for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity confirmed that the on-board medics’ involvement ended at 4.41pm.
The statement in full from the spokesman said: “I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance Charity attended an incident in the Risca area this afternoon (29 May).
“Our Cardiff-based aircraft was mobile at 14:14 and arrived on scene at 14:20. Following treatment from our on-board medics, we escorted a patient to the Grange University Hospital in a road ambulance. Our involvement concluded at 16:41.”
The Welsh Ambulance Service has been contacted.
