A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

EMMIE BALL, 24, of Pennant Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 22 months after she pleaded guilty to 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cemetery Road on May 2.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

OWEN MORGAN, 20, of St David’s Drive, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Newport Road, Trethomas, on May 2.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CERI-ANN ARTHUR, 33, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted causing criminal damage to car tyres on May 15.

She was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

ILIA GEORGIEV, 23, of Westminster Road, Edmonton, London, was ordered to pay £569 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing drums of cooking oil from the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, on February 5 and May 16.

VASIL ILIEV, 26, of Westminster Road, Edmonton, London, was ordered to pay £569 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted two counts of stealing drums of cooking oil from the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, on February 5 and May 16.

MICHAEL LEE, 33, of Witham Street, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour that was racially aggravated and possession of amphetamine on February 10.

He must attend a “Thinking Skills” programme, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was ordered to pay £413 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JASON EVANS, 45, of Lliswerry Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to stealing £150 worth of meat from Marks & Spencer on May 2.

BENJAMIN MICHAEL BIRKETT, aged 33, of Gruffydd Drive, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Mill Road on August 10, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £379 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SIMON LEE FISHER, 34, of Highfield Crescent, Aberbargoed, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Heol Y Waun, Pontlottyn, on February 21.

He was ordered to pay £379 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NICOLA WORKMAN, 53, of Park Avenue, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for three months after she admitted driving without insurance on New Year’s Day.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GREG CARPENTER, 45, of Hyde Place, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on April 30.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 30 months and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

TIMOTHY CANTELO, 34, of Newton Wynd, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran, on April 15.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

DAVID KENNETH WATKINS, 34, of Conway Road, Trinant, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on May 1.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EDWARD JOHNS, 33, of Monnow Keep, Monmouth, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to stealing gin and two bottles of whisky worth £45 from Waitrose on April 21 and April 28.

He was ordered to pay £140 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.

DARREN BRINKWORTH, 39, of Heol Pwllypant, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 23 months after he admitted drink driving with 91 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 29.

He was ordered to pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.