A DRUG dealer who was caught with £19,000 in his bedroom and 1.3kg of cannabis worth nearly £16,000 has been jailed.

Aaron Curley, 28, from Newport, had turned to dealing the class B drug to support his family, his barrister told Cardiff Crown Court.

Prosecutor Byron Broadstock said: “On April 5, the police executed a warrant at the defendant’s home address which he shared with other family members.

“Officers recovered approximately 1.3kg of cannabis with some of the drugs in bulk and some in individual deals.

“Police also found scales and a mobile telephone which was the drugs line advertising cannabis.

“There were a number of text messages between the defendant and customers over the sale of cannabis.”

When he was interviewed by detectives Curley told them that a large amount of the £19,000 seized was his sister’s but had since abandoned that position.

Mr Broadstock added: “The defendant said the cannabis was his and admitted he would sell some but smoked most of it himself.”

The court was told the drugs had a potential street value of £15,945.

Curley, of Faraday Close, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Ieuan Bennett, representing Curley, said in mitigation: “The defendant did have the common sense to plead guilty.

“He has been remanded in custody since April 5 and has found that a difficult experience.”

Mr Bennett told of how his client had turned to drug dealing in an effort to support his family.

“He bitterly regrets it and realises it was a foolish venture,” he added.

“The defendant has a genuine offer of full-time employment upon his release,” Mr Bennett said.

The judge, Matthew Porter-Bryant, told Curley he had sent “text bombs” to prospective clients.

He added: “You underplayed the amount of cannabis and cash.”

The defendant was jailed for 12 months.

He is due to face a proceeds of crime hearing on September 1.