A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 79-year-old woman.

Simon Parks, 51, of no fixed abode, Newport, was remanded in custody after appearing before the city’s magistrates’ court over the alleged killing of Mari O’Flynn.

Mrs O’Flynn's body was found at a house in Leach Road, Bettws, Newport at around 1.55pm on Tuesday, May 24.

Her family issued a tribute to the "beautiful" pensioner.

Parks is due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court tomorrow.