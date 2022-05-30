IN OUR 130-year history, the South Wales Argus has reported on everything from international events to those of much more importance on a local level.

We have been at the forefront of campaigning for the well being of our community throughout our history.

The campaigns and issues we have backed over these 13 decades is long and illustrious: too many in number to list here.

But among the key campaigns over the years was one to establish a children’s centre, Serennu and the Sparkle Appeal here in Newport which is a shining beacon of what can be achieved through the strength of a newspaper.

The miners’ pension fund campaign is another and the support for the reinstatment of the rail link between Ebbw Vale and Newport is another example of where the South Wales Argus has used its influence to get a result for the community.

A campaign to retain the Passport Office and one back in the 1980s to Scrap the Tolls on the Severn Bridge made headlines as did the campaign to secure pension rights for steel pensioners.

More recently we have shown support for business, education, health, and the wider community through our very well received annual awards.

The newspaper and its staff was very much in evidence during the recent Covid pandemic in supporting our community and our current Money Matters drive shows that the newspaper continues with its desire and determination to support people throughout the community the newspaper serves.

Here some key figures in Gwent speak about the importance of the Argus, and local news, to the community.

Sir Terry Matthews

I would like to send the South Wales Argus my very best wishes and congratulations on reaching the grand old age of 130!

I remember reading the newspaper as a boy and it has remained a constant in the life of so many people who have strong roots and connections to this area.

My business career has been built on communications as well as technology, so I always appreciate the value of good communication and the power of the written word. The South Wales Argus has been instrumental in communicating news and information to generations of readers. It has always campaigned tirelessly to improve the standing of Newport and Gwent, and to champion the interests and prospects of its people.

Over the years, of course, as well as reading them, I started appearing in the news pages and I have to thank the Argus for reporting – on most occasions, accurately! – on many of my business developments.

When I built the Celtic Manor, the newspaper always kept a close eye on our progress and has appreciated the wider benefits we have been able to bring to the local economy, as one of the region’s biggest employers and working with so many local companies in our supply chain.

The Argus has also supported our drive to bring new visitors to South Wales – not least in our delivery of major global events like the 2010 Ryder Cup and the NATO Summit in 2014.

They were the first media publication through the doors when we opened the new ICC Wales with Welsh Government and have continued to report on the resort’s exciting growth into the Celtic Collection in recent times.

I must have been interviewed by dozens of South Wales Argus reporters over the years, and writing this message reminds me of some of the forewords I have been happy to contribute as the newspaper always produced a special supplement to mark not just the Ryder Cup, but also our annual Wales Open and other events.

I continue to invest in the local technology sector, especially though the Alacrity programme for the next generation of tech entrepreneurs, and the Argus has reported on the many successes of our pioneering start-up companies. This is an exciting time of growth as the world moves to 5G wireless networks and the associated tech solutions so there is more news to come... watch this space!

We share a common goal to see this region prosper so it has been a pleasure to collaborate with the South Wales Argus on many, many events and campaigns over the years. So congratulations on the latest milestone… and here’s to the next 130!

Former Free Press editor and Islwyn MP Don Touhig, now Lord Touhig

So much of what we learn about our history tells the story of great people and great events - certainly that is what I remember about my own education.

On face value we might think very little has been written about working people and the events that shaped our lives here in South Wales. Having spent 27 years in newspapers I have come to believe that for many people perception - what they believe to be the case - is more real than fact!

The truth is that our story is often best told through the pages of our local newspapers, and none more so than the South Wales Argus, which has been doing that for 130 years.

In my lifetime the Argus championed one great issue that I felt passionately about - the Miners Compensation Scheme - which saw more than £50 million paid to sick miners and their families in my former constituency of Islwyn alone.

Those who championed the miners’ cause - like the late Nat Thomas from Cefn Fforest - had no better friend and supporter than the Argus. And for me that demonstrates the true value of good local newspapers and good local journalism.

Today social media and self-proclaimed influencers lay claim to countless followers, but when it comes to the really important issues it is newspapers like the Argus that make the difference by informing the wider public and motivating us to act to right a wrong.

The South Wales Argus did that and thousands of sick miners and their families got justice as a result.

With our support this great local newspaper will go on doing that.

Hayley Thomas, of the Helping Caring Team, Oakdale

The South Wales Argus has helped HCT through the receipt of a grant from Newsquest and the Gannett Foundation.

This grant has helped HCT fund fresh food for its food bank which primarily helps the residents of the Caerphilly area and is based in Blackwood.

HCT has used the grant to supplement food donations from local supermarkets to make sure all our food parcels provide a balanced diet. This grant has made a big difference to the service that HCT provides to the local community this year.

Jessica Morden MP Newport East

Having been brought up in Gwent, the Argus has always been a fixture in my household, so it’s wonderful to see it celebrating its 130th anniversary this week.

Over the years, the paper has supported many of the issues that I have campaigned on for and with the residents of Newport East, and indeed, there are issues we have campaigned on together.

One such campaign that immediately springs to mind is the campaign to keep Newport’s Passport Office open, which the wonderful Paul Flynn, the Argus, and I took all the way to Downing Street back in 2010 in the form of a 24,000-signature petition.

Of course, as we know, together we won that fight but it would have been a lot harder to secure the Passport Office’s future without the support and reach of the Argus.

Another campaign we have always stood together on is a particular passion of mine - the steel industry – particularly the steelworks here in Newport East. Over the years, together with unions and workers, we have campaigned to preserve and modernise the steel industry here in the constituency and across the UK, and the South Wales Argus has always stood by campaigners, fully recognising the value of the steel industry to the local and wider economy.

A local newspaper that isn’t afraid to champion the issues that are important to its readers, while holding elected representatives like me to account when needed is a precious commodity, and while people aren’t purchasing as many newspapers these days, it’s reassuring to know that trusted hyper-local news is readily available across so many different platforms.

The fact that the Argus is heading into its 14th decade goes to show just how valuable it is to the Gwent area, and I congratulate all the staff who work on it, and who have worked on it over the years, for their excellent work.

Zep Bellavia, managing director of Bellavia & Associates, and chairman of Newport Now Business Improvement District

I am delighted to offer my congratulations to the South Wales Argus as Newport’s daily newspaper marks its 130th anniversary.

The newspaper – whether in its original broadsheet print format or via today’s various digital platforms – has been a part of the city’s life for longer than any of us can remember.

As the chairman of Newport Now, which represents more than 600 businesses in the city centre, I am particularly pleased to see the Argus back in the city centre after many years of being based in Maesglas. Some people may even remember the sound of the printing presses when the Argus was based on High Street.

Throughout the last 130 years, the Argus has been a great supporter of businesses in Newport and across the greater Gwent area. In my early days as a solicitor in Newport in the 1990s, I linked with the Argus to set up a series of free legal roadshows – reaching out to communities and making legal advice accessible to all. That left a lasting impression on me of the importance of local newspapers and their ability to bring businesses and communities together. It is what the Argus has been doing since 1892 and – no matter how technology might change – I have no doubt it will continue to do so for many years to come.

Natasha Asghar, MS for South Wales East

Local newspapers are the lifeblood of many communities across Wales, but in an ever-growing digital age sadly many are struggling to survive.

People are jumping on the internet to keep up to date with what is happening in the area rather than pick up their local rag.

Thankfully, the South Wales Argus is an exception to that as the newspaper celebrates its 130th birthday at the end of the month.

That’s 130 years of serving communities in and around South East Wales by keeping them in the loop with hard-hitting stories, light-hearted articles, and everything else in between.

Not only has the Argus adapted to the 21st century by ensuring it has a strong digital presence, but its print edition continues to go from strength to strength.

It is through the Argus that people across the region are kept informed of important local issues such as major housing developments, various campaigns and news that matters to them. And the paper’s reporters play a pivotal role in holding politicians – myself included – to account and scrutinising decisions they make.

Decisions made at council, Senedd and Westminster levels have an impact on residents’ lives, but without the South Wales Argus many wouldn’t necessarily know about them.

The Argus has been a big part of my life for many years, and I know it was a big part of my late father’s life when he was a Senedd Member.

I remember as he used to sit at his desk with a copy of the Argus going through the stories of the day and praising the paper’s high standards of journalistic integrity and passion to cover local issues.

Thanks to the Argus I have been able to reach people in communities across South East Wales that I would not have been able to in any other way.

Through my regular columns, interviews, and articles I have been able to keep residents up to date with what has been going on in the Senedd and the wider region.

Not everyone is lucky enough to have a local newspaper in their community, so we must not take the Argus for granted.

The Argus’ hardworking team of journalists – and those working tirelessly behind the scenes week in and week out – are a huge testament to the newspaper.

Happy birthday to the South Wales Argus and here is to the next 130 years!

David Davies, Monmouth MP

As a Newport boy, I grew up with the South Wales Argus. My parents always bought the paper and I used to flick through the pages when I came home from school. It was easy to read and, looking back, may well have helped sparked my interest in current affairs.

My mum still has press cuttings from my days at Bassaleg School and the Argus has been a constant during my political career. I guess it really is true when they say that local newspapers are with you all the way!

The Argus has been at the heart of the community acting as the public’s watchdog and playing a vital role in underpinning local democracy. It gives residents a voice and has never been afraid to tackle the issues that matter to readers. Alongside informative and balanced articles is a continued dedication to support good causes, charities and fundraisers.

I have long admired the Argus for its strong local campaigns, underpinned by a commitment to high quality journalism.

Celebrating the 130th anniversary of this much-loved newspaper is a momentous occasion and testament to the talent of reporters over the years.

While the way people consume news continues to evolve in a digital world, I have no doubt the Argus will remain a staple in our lives for decades to come.

My congratulations to all staff present and past and to the loyal readers who make it what it is.

Neil Kinnock, former MP for Islwyn, now Lord Kinnock

Neil Kinnock during his time as MP for Islwyn photographed by Jonathan Barry

My good wishes are very personal: The Argus - especially the green Saturday evening version with the sports results - was regularly in our home in Tredegar when I was growing up. Even the distinctive ‘paper smell’ and the fact that the print came off on your hands didn’t diminish its importance. You could always wash!

Just as vitally, in the 25 years that I was fortunate to be the Labour MP for Bedwellty and then Islwyn I had good cause to call it “the best, and certainly the most important newspaper in the world - possibly the universe”.

The praise was not exaggerated: for many of those years, particularly when I was leader of the Labour Party between 1983 and 92, I was often the target of most of Fleet Street. There was no point in whingeing about that - malice and misrepresentation came with the ink for several tabloids (they still do) and, on a good day, most of the posh papers were rarely better than condescending towards the “valley upstart”.

By contrast, the Argus was always scrupulously fair even when it was critical and, to their credit, the two editors in my time - Ken Griffin and Steve Hoselitz - also sought to help with various campaigns and issues that affected my cherished constituency. All of that was very welcome, not least because it gave practical daily proof of the value of a truly local press for a community and its challenges, fears, hopes and strengths.

Long may the Argus continue to give that unique service. Argus am byth!

Donna Dunn, of Remission Possible

Donna Dunn (right) with her daughter Emily

The Argus was always part of my life. My mum always got one on the way home from picking me up from school.

When my daughter Emily decided to launch an appeal to raise awareness of the symptoms of blood cancer, the Argus was the obvious place to contact.

Her initial intentions when launching Remission Possible was to promote that early diagnosis saves lives.

The first time we actually met the Argus team was at Pride of Newport gala dinner, when a front page story was auctioned. Emily naively said she would love to get her awareness raising on the front page. Fast forward a few weeks and that happened as she launched her life saving appeal to get people to join the stem cell register.

The clock was ticking to save her life. She knew it would be too late to find her match but knew it was an opportunity that would save lives.

Thanks to the support of everyone at the Argus, Anthony Nolan had the biggest request ever in Wales to send kits to the NP postcode.

I know this was later smashed by the support given to the Marrow for Marley campaign.

We know of 20 people who have been identified as potential matches through that campaign.

South Wales as a community has supported us so much as a family trying to save a child, fundraise and create a legacy in Emily’s memory. Her siblings take great comfort in reading all the stories of Emily that were published.

The South Wales Argus is at the centre of the community. It unites people in need and celebrates success.

Kelvin Reddicliffe, former cobbler and Newport historian

The Argus is the undisputed voice on Newport.

The newspaper and its reporters have been a great help to me to publicise my many fundraising efforts. This has resulted in helping me to raise thousands of pounds for various charities, such as Dreams and Wishes and St David’s Hospice Care, and other good causes over the years.

Although I am now retired from my job at Timpson’s in Newport, I maintain contact with the newspaper which I hope to continue for many years to come.

I am as busy as ever with my various fundraising activities. and will continue to work with the Argus as I have done so successfully in the past.

Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith

Local newspapers play such an important role in our valleys communities, and although the industry has seen big changes in recent years, the Argus continues to be a trusted source of unbiased, reliable news - whether online or in print.

During my time as an MP I have seen the Argus get behind some great campaigns and help bring injustices to light. I have spent the last few years fighting for justice for those steelworkers targeted by pension sharks in the pension shake-up of 2017.

The Argus has been an ally on this, providing great coverage of a complicated and prolonged scandal.

Similarly, the Argus has helped highlight the ongoing work my Labour colleagues and I are putting into fighting for ex-miners and their families to receive a fairer share of their pension pot – an incredibly important campaign for so many across our coalfield communities.

The Argus’ coverage of Operation Jasmine and the scandal that revolved around Dr Prana Das and the care homes he ran is another that springs to mind from my time in office.

Following Operation Jasmine I successfully fought to secure a change in the law so that care home owners could be personally prosecuted for cases of neglect, an issue that the Argus covered in detail and helped bring into the public eye.

Congratulations to the South Wales Argus on its 130th anniversary, for reaching such a momentous milestone and for all the continued good work.

Malgwyn Davies, High Sheriff of Gwent and chairman of St David’s Hospice Care

Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

My interest in the Argus started more than half a century ago with occasional reports about my rugby playing exploits and the prosecution cases with which I was involved.

The Gwent County Council was always a place for interesting stories with the resultant keen interest of reporters.

The cut and thrust of debates in the chamber on a multitude of issues affecting communities throughout the length and breadth of the county were essential ‘viewing’ for seasoned reporters.

I remember with some fondness the irrepressible seasoned correspondent Martin Mason whose professionalism and approachable manner ensured that he obtained all the necessary facts surrounding the issues being debated.

The resultant reports were always well presented in a clear and balanced way earning the respect of all involved which in turn led to more such reports.

The council was able to work with the Argus to ensure that all communities that were affected by the council’s proposals and those of its many partners, such as the voluntary sector, were fully aired in the press with the pros and cons fully explored.

Since joining the board of St David’s Hospice Care, I have witnessed at close hand the help and support given to the organisation by the Argus.

It has played a pivotal role in highlighting our services which in turn has assisted our fundraising strategy.

I have no doubt that other voluntary organisations will have received such encouraging support too.

Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council

On behalf of everyone at Newport City Council I would like to congratulate the South Wales Argus on its 130th anniversary.

Local newspapers are part of the fabric of democracy across the UK.

Here in Newport the Argus has always been a strong advocate for our people, our communities and our businesses.

The Argus also plays a key role in covering local government.

Communication with residents is an important part of our work as a council, and the Argus’ coverage of our work plays a big part in that. The role that you play in championing local causes is invaluable, and many of your campaigns have really helped to make a difference to people’s lives.

The Argus has a strong relationship with Newport and I was delighted to visit the new office base here in the city centre; welcoming you back where you belong, at the heart of the city.

The South Wales Argus is also one of our key employers here in Newport. I actually worked for the Argus many years ago. As a teenager, I had a little Saturday job, collating, confirming and distributing racing and sports results!

Sport is so important to our community, and the Argus is widely recognised for its excellent coverage of both our professional teams and grassroots sports.

Grassroots columns in other fields also give the people of Newport an opportunity to make their voices heard on the issues that matter to them.

I don’t think that there is anyone who has grown up here or lived here who doesn’t have cuttings from the paper that are relevant to them and their families.

One of my favourite cuttings is a picture of my youngest son with the TV chef Rusty Lee, when she popped into our local greengrocers on a promotional tour.

It’s 25 years old now but still makes me smile, and there are many Newportonians who will be able to recount similar experiences.

This is why local newspapers are so important. They give us a sense of place, of pride in our local community, and a chronicle of our shared history.

The Argus has done this in Newport for 130 years.

Congratulations again on reaching yet another milestone: here’s to the next 130 years!

Wayne David, MP for Caerphilly

I first came across the Argus when I was a research student, back in the early 1980s. I was researching the history of South Wales during the 1920s and 30s and the Argus was a vital source of factual information.

What was true of the 1920s and 30s is equally true today.

The South Wales Argus reports honestly and accurately what its excellent reporters see and hear. If it’s important to the people of Gwent, then you can be sure it will be reported in the Argus.

At a time when ‘freedom of speech’ is being denied or is under attack in so many countries, the South Wales Argus is helping to keep the ‘flame’ of that precious freedom well and truly alive.

Times are changing and news is being reported in new ways, and the Argus is keeping up with innovation through its on-line content.

But still, the high standards of accurate and honest reporting are being maintained. Long may this continue.

Martin Morgan, secretary of Black Rock Lave Net Heritage Fishery

(L-R) Martin Morgan and Richard Morgan fishing underneath the Second Severn Crossing

It is true that Black Rock lave net fishery was a little-known group of men who fish the Severn estuary using a net and technique that dates back hundreds if not thousands of years and was little known outside the locality 30 years ago.

We have had a constant battle over the years to survive and preserve the skills, heritage and traditions for future generations to enjoy and participate in.

The Argus has always shown interest in our fishery, featuring our first battle for survival way back in 1999-2001 and following our journey to the newly-created Welsh Assembly to present a petition.

The paper really put our story out there and we believe helped turn the tide in our favour. Argus journalists came and went, but the paper followed our progress and reported on our open days, the building of our net house/visitor centre, and our promotion of the fishery as a tourism heritage site.

In 2007-2008 our fishery once again found itself in danger of closure and the Argus was once again at the forefront of our campaign keeping a close eye on our battle and reporting it regularly. Again we believe without this coverage our battle would have been lost.

The next 10 years were a time of peace where we fished under a strict salmon limit. The Argus regularly published our fishing dates, our exhibitions, TV appearances and open days and many other things.

Sadly, recent times have not been so positive with further restrictions placed upon us by NRW. The Argus again featured this story. We feel local journalism was and still is very important for groups like ours to get a story out there for all generations to share and enjoy.

We continue to have a presence on the estuary and are confident the Argus will continue share our lives with their readers in the future.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds

When the first edition of the South Wales Argus and Monmouthshire Daily Leader was published the prime minister was a Conservative, the third Marquess of Salisbury, coming to the end of his second period in office; that August, the Liberal William Gladstone returned for a fourth term as prime minister. Much has changed since then, not least the many ways in which we all now access news.

Yet the value of local newspapers has remained a constant.

From the issues affecting our communities to the great achievements of local people, the Argus has given prominence to them all. Holding politicians to account at all levels, covering international stories and campaigning on worthy causes, the Argus is an important part of our democracy, and its value was, once again, shown during the Covid pandemic as it continued to provide a key service.

I’ve lost count of the number of journalists I have met in Westminster who mention their experience in their own local newspaper as crucial in their careers.

The importance of the Argus to helping people into a career in journalism should not be underestimated.

As online content grows and grows in importance, the Argus will continue to evolve, but I’ve no doubt it will continue to be a familiar and valuable publication.

Emma Saysell, chief executive of St David’s Hospice Care

The Argus has always been a tremendous supporter of the work of St David’s Hospice Care.

In 1984, the Argus covered the visit of Prince Charles and Princess Diana to its headquarters in Cambrian House.

It has gone on to feature many campaigns over the years including the Millennium Appeal in 2000 and more recently the ‘Help us get back on our feet’ Appeal during Covid lockdowns.

It has covered a wide range of fundraising events, from coffee mornings and bring and buy sales through to the Newport Half Marathon and the Tour de Gwent.

We have also been delighted to take part in the Health and Social Care Awards through the years.

We have always been grateful for coverage of milestone events such as the opening of the new hospice in 2017 where the Argus captured the value hospice care makes to the communities of South Wales.

The Argus shares stories with so many local people and we are very privileged to be a part of that community.

Simon Pullen, centre director at Friars Walk

I started working with the Argus during the development phase of Friars Walk and have continued to work with them over the years on various initiatives including their annual business awards.

They have always been advocates of the ‘Shop Local’ message, and are keen to see Newport rise to its potential – this is shown through their encouragement of entrepreneurs and starts ups, as well as the promotion of the city in general. As we come out of the pandemic and face additional challenges, it is more important than ever for this key local publication to share the good news stories in Newport, and to continue to highlight the city’s opportunities for growth and change.

Ashley Harkus, managing partner, Everett Tomlin Lloyd and Pratt solicitors

We have articles in our archives from the Argus business pages charting the growth of our firm, our merger with both Lloyd and Pratt in 2002, Jonathan Stephens’ Usk practice joining us, the move to our Newport Gold Tops office in 2011, the acquisition of our new Pontypool office in 2020, new staff and lawyers joining us and community events we have been involved in or sponsored.

The business section has always provided informed commentary both on legal developments and changes to the places where we work and live. We are pleased to have had the opportunity to contribute to some of those articles.

It also provides an excellent platform to promote awareness of the charity sector’s fundraising and has in part lead to us becoming involved in a number of projects and community events.

As current chairman of Torfaen Business Voice and board member of the Torfaen Economic Strategic Forum, I know how important it is to our members to be able to both promote their own businesses and to remain well informed on the wider changes and opportunities in the area.

Anthony Hunt, leader Torfaen County Borough Council

In today’s frenzied media environment, 130 days is a long time – so to reach 130 years is a huge achievement for the South Wales Argus.

Throughout that time, it strikes me that the South Wales Argus has consistently stood above all for three key things.

Firstly, for the key values of truth, accuracy and decency.

In our social media age where all too often anything goes and when getting things first is sometimes valued above getting things right, the South Wales Argus holds firm to good journalistic values.

Accurate information and a balanced perspective are vital so that readers can make up their own mind, not have a hidden agenda rammed down their throats.

Secondly, for shining a light on those in power.

Holding people in power to account isn’t always popular, but it’s essential in a functioning democracy.

That may not always make easy reading for people like me, and we sometimes feel hard done by, but it’s so important to have a range of outlets like the South Wales Argus who fulfil that role without fear or favour, and without a politically slanted agenda.

Lastly and above all, the South Wales Argus stands for community.

It is an integral part of our communities here in Gwent, involved in the events that happen here, supporting good causes and reporting on everything from sporting successes to village fetes.

These everyday activities make up the lifeblood of our communities, those involved in them are what makes our communities special, and nowhere will you get a better reflection of them than in the South Wales Argus.

The Argus isn’t just an observer of our communities – it is a part of them.

Most people I know have a story about when someone they know was in the Argus – a father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister or a good friend who’s achieved something or done something for others, or perhaps raised money for charity.

I’ve kept the clipping from when I was first elected as a councillor, back when my children were still impressed by their dad being in the paper, rather than embarrassed!

I was even pictured in my Pontypool Road Cycling kit raising money by cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats, so apologies to readers for that – on second thoughts, maybe that’s what embarrassed my kids!

So thank you to everyone at the South Wales Argus. News continues to evolve, but I hope the same principles of decency, accuracy and community endure. Here’s to the next 130 years!