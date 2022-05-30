With the Queen's Platinum Jubilee just days away, a range of television programmes are to air across the four-day bank holiday to celebrate the historical occasion.

Hosting the BBC's coverage will be Kirsty Young, returning to the channel as presenter for the first time in four years.

The broadcaster has a special schedule of programmes to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, including being the host channel for the star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday evening, presented by former Desert Island Discs host Ms Young and Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp on BBC One, along with a range of big name DJs for linked coverage on its radio stations across three hours.

It will feature the likes of Diana Ross, Queen and Adam Lambert, Duran Duran and Sir Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys, George Ezra, Mabel and Eurovision singer Sam Ryder, as well as Craig David, Andrea Bocelli, Nile Rogers and a pre-recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

BBC One, together with Sky News, will also be broadcasting The Platinum Pageant, again presented by Kirsty Young, this time with Clare Balding, AJ Odudu, Anita Rani, Sophie Morgan and Anton Du Beke on Sunday afternoon.

It will bring together performers, dancers, musicians and key workers to tell the story of the Queen's 70 year reign in four acts: Act 1, For Queen and Country, a military spectacle celebrating the Armed Forces; Act 2, The Time of Our Lives, celebrating life in Britain from 1952 up to the modern day, including a River of Hope of 200 silk flags designed by children; Act 3, Let's Celebrate, featuring street theatre, dance, music and giant sculptures; Act 4, Happy and Glorious, centred around the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace where performers including Ed Sheeran will help bring the celebrations to a close.

ITV's flagship Jubilee programme will be The National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party on Saturday evening, hosted by Jason Manford and Fleur East at the AO Arena, Manchester and featuring Ella Henderson, Becky Hill, Heather Small, Kaiser Chiefs and Steps as just some of the performers.

In addition to the bank holiday television, it is still possible to watch The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration, which first aired on ITV on Sunday, May 15 to kickstart the Jubilee celebrations.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham, and featuring Dame Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili and Tom Cruise leading an all-star cast, the celebration was held in the private grounds of Windsor Castle.

Celebrity guests also included Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant and Dec, Dame Joan Collins and Sir Trevor McDonald, with special performances from Katherine Jenkins and others. It can be viewed on demand via the ITV Hub.

More than 85,000 people have signed up to host Big Jubilee Lunches, the official community celebration for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Picture: PA Images

The full list of televised Jubilee events and programmes across the four-day bank holiday is:

Thursday, June 2

7am: Jubilee Breakfast with Kay Burley - Sky News

10am: Trooping the Colour – Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and JJ Chalmers host live coverage of Trooping the Colour, from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade - BBC One, BBC News Channel, Sky News

7pm: The One Show – Two specials marking the Platinum Jubilee air across both Thursday and Friday - BBC One

7.30pm: EastEnders Jubilee special – Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are guests of honour as the residents of Albert Square hold a street party - BBC One

8pm: Lighting up the Jubilee – The traditional lighting of beacons across the Nation and Commonwealth - BBC One

9pm: The Jubilee Beacon Show - Sky News

10.40pm: The Queen: 70 Glorious Years – Marking 70 years since The Queen ascended the throne, Britain’s best-loved stars share memories of the changes they have lived through during her reign, narrated by Julie Walters - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Friday, June 3

7am: Jubilee Breakfast and Service of Thanksgiving with Kay Burley - Sky News

9.15am: A Service of Thanksgiving – David Dimbleby, Kirsty Young and Sophie Raworth broadcast the Service of Thanksgiving live from St Paul's Cathedral, with the service attended by senior members of the Royal Family - BBC One

2.30pm: Royal Recipes - Michael Buerk and Paul Ainsworth impress with a dish from the Queen's 80th birthday - BBC Two

7.30pm: The Crown Jewels - Clive Myrie looks at the different Crown Jewels and tries out crown-making - BBC One

There is another chance to see the hunt to find a new pudding fit for a Queenm in The Queen’s Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years In The Baking Picture: PA Images

Saturday, June 4

6am: Jubilee Breakfast - Sky News

11.30am: The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking - a repeat of the programme that first aired in May, following Fortum & Mason’s competition to find an original celebratory cake, tart or pudding fit for the Queen, judged by a panel chaired by Mary Berry - BBC One

12.30pm: A Right Royal Celebration – recipes and tips for hosting Jubilee street parties, including a guide to making the perfect Coronation Chicken - BBC One

1.15pm: The Day I Met the Queen – Aled Jones, John Craven, Carol Kirkwood, Ainsley Harriott and Jennie Bond track down people from across the UK to share their stories of when they met the monarch - BBC One

5pm - 7pm: The National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party , hosted by Jason Manford and Fleur East at the AO Arena, Manchester and featuring Ella Henderson, Becky Hill, Heather Small, Kaiser Chiefs and Steps as just some of the performers - ITV

6pm: The Coronation – Documentary about the Queen's Coronation in 1953 - BBC One

7.30pm - 10.30pm: Platinum Party at the Palace: Big names from the entertainment business perform and look back at some of the most significant moments of the Queen's reign, featuring the likes of Diana Ross, Queen and Adam Lambert, Duran Duran and Sir Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys, George Ezra, Mabel and Eurovision singer Sam Ryder, as well as Craig David, Andrea Bocelli, Nile Rogers and a pre-recorded performance from Sir Elton John; presented by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp - BBC One

Sunday, June 5

6am: Jubilee Breakfast with Sophy Ride - Sky News

11am: The Jubilee Big Lunch with Kay Burley – the presenter hosts live coverage of the many Big Lunch events around the UK, with special guests Dame Joanna Lumley and Sky royal events commentator Alastair Bruce - Sky News

12.10pm: Songs of Praise Platinum Jubilee Special – presenters Aled Jones and Pam Rhodes celebrate HM the Queen’s platinum jubilee at a street party in Eton and reflect on the Christian faith that has underpinned her remarkable reign, with hymns recorded at the chapel of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich and special performances from Katherine Jenkins and Kingdom Choir - BBC One

1pm: The Platinum Pageant – presented by Kirsty Young, Clare Balding, AJ Odudu, Anita Rani, Sophie Morgan and Anton Du Beke, it will bring together performers, dancers, musicians and key workers to tell the story of the Queen's 70 year reign in four acts: Act 1, For Queen and Country, a military spectacle celebrating the Armed Forces; Act 2, The Time of Our Lives, celebrating life in Britain from 1952 up to the modern day, including a River of Hope of 200 silk flags designed by children; Act 3, Let's Celebrate, featuring street theatre, dance, music and giant sculptures; Act 4, Happy and Glorious, centred around the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace where performers including Ed Sheeran will help bring the celebrations to a close - BBC One, BBC News, Sky News (from 2pm)

8pm: What a Weekend! - Kirsty Young presents highlights of the Jubilee celebrations - BBC Two