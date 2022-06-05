HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from May 23 to 30.

Greg Bateman

Bateman was fined more than £500 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 26.

The 32-year-old, of Acer Way, Monmouth, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of the A472 in Hafodyrynys.

He was fined £538 for the offence, which occurred on November 11, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £53.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Scott McKeon

McKeon was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 26.

The 35-year-old, of Heol Teifi, Caldicot, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 30mph stretch of Devauden Road in St Arvans.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on December 7, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kelly Davies

Davies was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 27.

The 37-year-old, of Lawrence Crescent, Caerwent, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of Magor Road in Langstone.

She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on November 25, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Anhar Ali

Ali was fined £40 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 27.

The 22-year-old, of Old School Close, Caldicot, was clocked travelling at 40mph on a 30mph stretch of the B4245 in Caldicot.

He was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on November 4, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £53.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.