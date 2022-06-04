HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from May 23 to 30.

Richard Yendle

Yendle was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 26.

The 37-year-old, of Dingle Road, Pontypool, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Road in Pontypool.

He was fined £126 for the offence, which occurred on November 25, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ellis Jenkins

Jenkins was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 26.

The 24-year-old, of James Prosser Way, Llantarnam, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of Llantarnam Road in Cwmbran.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on November 23, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lisa Jenkins

Jenkins was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 26.

The 44-year-old, of Politmore, Pontypool, was clocked travelling at 51mph on a 30mph stretch of Crumlin Road in Pontypool.

She was fined £173 for the offence, which occurred on March 8, 2022.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Henry Waite

Waite was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 27.

The 21-year-old, of John Fielding Gardens, Llantarnam, was clocked travelling at 53mph on a 30mph stretch of Llantarnam Road in Cwmbran.

He was fined £223 for the offence, which occurred on March 4, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.