A STUDENT from Newport has been announced as part of this year’s Love Island line up – the second Welsh contestant taking part in the 2022 show.
Liam Llewellyn, a masters student will be the first contestant from Newport to feature as part of the show – following in the footsteps of the seven other Welsh contestants that have featured in the show since it began in 2015.
He joins Paige Thorne, a 24-year-old paramedic from Swansea, who was confirmed as the first cast member earlier today.
Described as “caring, happy, chatty and chirpy,” Mr Llewellyn said: “I wear my heart on my sleeve. I can’t hind how I feel about anyone.
“I’m probably quite emotional as well come to think about it.”
Asked why he was heading to the Love Island villa this year, he added: “I think 22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together.
“I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people.”
The hit ITV show will return for its eighth series on Monday, June 6, on ITV 2.
Last year’s series was won by Welshman Liam Reardon, from Merthyr Tydfil and his partner Millie Court.
