Get ready for a summer of music and comedy with Ticketmaster’s latest flash sale.

Treat yourself or your friends to an incredible 50% off or 2-4-1 on selected tickets on the website.

Get ready to rave with The Chemical Brothers, rock out with Roger Daltrey, sing along to Westlife or camp out at The Big Top - Edinburgh.

With 50% off or 2-4-1 across Music and Comedy, don't miss any favourites including Simply Red, Rag'n'Bone Man, Bryan Adams, Noel Gallagher and Macy Gray this Summer.

The deal is only available this week (ending Sunday, June 5) so you’ll need to be quick if you want to score some discounted tickets.

Ticketmaster flash sale

Pick up these tickets for Diani Ross at Longleat on a 2-4-1 deal. Meaning you can one other person can attend from as little as £35.55 each!

Also available in the sale are tickets for Jason Manford live. With 50% off tour dates UK wide, you can catch a show near you from just £33.60.

Strawberries and Creem festival tickets are also part of the reduction, available on the 2-4-1 package.

Under this deal, tickets start from just £45 each.

Head to the Ticketmaster website to shop all the tickets reduced on the flash summer sale.