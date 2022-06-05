VOLUNTEERS are needed ahead of what is being billed as the UK's biggest food donation event this summer.

This year the Trussell Trust and FareShare are marking 10 years of working in partnership with Tesco to collect food donations in its supermarkets.

This comes as there has been a 75 per cent increase in demand at charity food banks, according to FareShare.

With both charities reporting increasing need for food, those donations have never been more important.

The two charities have now put a call out for volunteers to help out at collection points in stores during the Tesco Food Collection, which takes place at the supermarket’s bigger stores from June 30 until July 2.

During the collection customers will be asked to donate long-life food to help food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network provide food parcels to people facing financial hardship and to help FareShare in supporting thousands of frontline charities and community groups across the UK.

Tesco will top up all the food donated during the collection with an additional 20 per cent cash donation to the charities to support them in their work.

Every can or packet donated will make a difference, with the Trussell Trust’s network of food bank centres across the UK reporting a 14 per cent increase in food parcels handed out last year and more than 75 per cent of the charity and community groups supplied by FareShare reporting an increase in demand.

Becky Morgan, manager of the Trussell Trust Vale Food Bank in Barry urged people to give a few hours of their time to support the collection.

“As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, millions of people across the country are struggling to survive. We know that too many families will be forced to use a food bank over the coming months because they are unable to afford the essentials,” she said.

“Supporting the Tesco Food Collection this summer by volunteering could make all the difference to your local food bank during this busy period. You could donate a couple of hours of time and volunteer during the collection or alternatively, you could donate food to your local Tesco donation point. Please do get in touch to hear about volunteering opportunities.”