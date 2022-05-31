NEWPORT is one of the top local authority areas in Wales offering the best return on its council tax, according to new research.

Analysis by money.co.uk looked at a variety of council services across Wales, including fire service response time, recycling levels, road conditions, crime rate, percentage of good or outstanding schools and care homes, to reveal in which council area tax goes the furthest.

Based on the above, Newport ranked sixth out of Wales’ 22 local authority areas.

Receiving a final value score of 3.60 out of ten, 75 per cent of school are rated as good or outstanding, with household waste recycling scoring 6.67 out of ten.

The Welsh local authority areas giving the best return on council tax. (Picture: money.co.uk)

Despite that, crime levels are the highest in Wales, with 1,072 crime cases reported per 10,000 people – more than 50 per cent higher than in Monmouthshire where crime is the lowest.Road maintenance in Newport scored 4.29 out of ten.

The research shows a bit of a mixed bag for Gwent’s four other local authorities.

Caerphilly ranked fourth and Monmouthshire ranked seventh on the list of the top ten areas for council tax return.

Whereas Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen ranked third and eighth on the list of council areas giving the worst return for council tax in Wales.

The Welsh local authority areas giving the worst return on council tax. (Picture: money.co.uk)

Five out of the worst ten Welsh districts are from North Wales (Denbighshire, Wrexham, Isle of Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy), with final scores averaging 2.18/10.

On the other hand, Mid and West Wales saw three of its districts also in the worst ten, averaging scores of 2.50/10.

Am I eligible for a council tax rebate?

To help households cope with the cost of living crisis, local authorities in Wales are now offering a £150 to certain households who may be particularly struggling.

If you are living in a household that falls in council tax bands A to D, then you will be eligible for the council tax rebate.

A Newport City Council spokesman said: “The £150 is not a rebate on the council tax bill, it is a payment to help with the rising cost of all utility bills.

“Every household that qualifies will receive a payment, even if you don’t pay council tax because you receive council tax reduction.

“There will be ONE payment per eligible household.

“Empty properties and second homes are not eligible for a payment, only properties that were occupied on the February 15.

“It looks like some council tax payers who are exempt from paying the tax (for example, a household made up entirely of care leavers up to the age of 25, or people with a severe mental impairment) will also be entitled to receive a payment although the exact details of this are yet to be confirmed.

“You will receive the payment into your bank account, it cannot be deducted from your council tax bill.”