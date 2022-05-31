A SON who started hounding his mother as soon as he was released from prison made her feel “rock bottom and full of dread”.

Ieuan Jones, 26, was jailed earlier this year for stalking his mum and was prevented from contacting her after a five-year restraining order was imposed.

But the defendant from Cwmbran “flouted” that order and had turned up at her home and also called and texted her asking for money.

He defied the restraining order six times in as many days this March, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Eugene Egan, prosecuting, said: “In her witness statement, his mother said she felt rock bottom and was filled with dread at the thought of her son turning up at her home address.”

The defendant had found himself homeless after he was released from jail.

Jones was arrested when he went to Cwmbran police station and threatened to “smash up a police car” if they didn’t send him back to prison.

Mr Egan said: “He was effectively asking, ‘Please arrest me.’”

The defendant, formerly of Victoria Street, Old Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to six counts of breaching a restraining order.

As well as stalking, Jones had previous convictions for burglary, affray and threats to kill.

Scott Bowen, mitigating, asked the court to give his client credit for his guilty pleas.

He added that although the defendant accepted he had caused his mother distress “there was no threatening behaviour”.

The judge, Recorder Christopher Felstead, told Jones: “This is a sad and unfortunate case but this has been a challenging time for your mother.”

He added that the defendant’s offending had been “deliberate and persistent”.

Jones was jailed for nine months and he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge following his release from custody.

The judge refused the prosecution’s application to extend the restraining order to last for 10 years instead of five years.