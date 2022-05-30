AN 84-YEAR-OLD was hospitalised in a crash on the A4042.
Emergency services – including paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance service and Gwent Police officers – were at the scene of crash on the A4042, Goytre, last Friday.
An 84-year-old woman from Pontypool was taken to the Grange University Hospital following the crash which involved a car and a van.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A4042, Goytre, at around 3.40pm on Friday, May 27.
“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management and the collision involved a car and a van.
“An 84-year-old woman from the Pontypool area was taken to the Grange University Hospital, with injuries to her ribs.”
