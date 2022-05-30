PLANS to open a new hair and beauty salon in Cwmbran’s shopping centre have been submitted.
The proposals show that the salon would take up home on the site of a former estate agents on Monmouth Walk in the Cwmbran Centre. The unit has been advertised for some time with a rent price of £25,000 per annum.
If approved, the salon would be called CoU Beauticians.
Submitted to Torfaen County Borough Council last week, the plans show there are no altercations to be made to the unit.
A design and access statement for the plans said: “The proposals are considered to positively contribute to the vitality and function of the Town Centre.
“The proposals are not considered to result in an adverse impact on the surrounding area.”
The plans have been submitted by a Mr Des Dunlop of Bristol and can be viewed here: https://planningonline.torfaen.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=RCCF5FQJK6Y00&activeTab=summary
