With the option to work from home rapidly reducing now that we’re heading into our new normal, the morning commute is once again in our sight. The thought of getting back behind the wheel and joining the throng of people bustling about might be looking less appealing as time goes on, so what is the alternative?

Newport Transport has the answer.

With their fleet of fully electric buses, there’s never been a better time to take advantage of all that public transport has to offer, safe in the knowledge that you’re being responsible with your emissions at the same time!

Doing away with the preconceived notions that buses aren’t good value for money, Newport Transport are consistent in being a trustworthy source of transportation, delivering people to their destinations and without the need for a dozen extra vehicles on the road. Did you know that a single decker bus means up to 40 cars off the road?

Bus travel is a modern way to travel. It’s also no longer a question of having to dig around the back of the sofa to unearth the pennies for a quick trip into town; not only are the buses fitted with free WiFi and a contactless payment option, you can also track your bus and buy your tickets straight from your mobile through the Newport Bus app.

It’s also a notably cheaper form of travelling too. With the option to purchase a weekly travel card for use around Newport for only £16 for the entire week, getting around the city is a breeze, while the option to travel all the way from Cardiff to Cwmbran for only £20 means that there is certainly more than one option available for your commute. With the cost of living being what it is, the chance to save more on your fuel and travel expenses is one that will definitely be jumped at.

While a car might be more convenient at getting you from A to B, it’s important to weigh up the benefits before you make your travel plans; public transport has only gotten more practical, offering you the chance to relax and unwind on your journey, taking the time to destress rather than jumping from your work straight into a traffic jam.

With your hands free of the steering wheel, you’ll also have the chance to catch up on any work before you officially begin the day, pull out a book as a way to unwind or turn to a neighbour and make introductions; public transport is a fantastic example of all walks of life coming together.

Newport Transport are determined to break down the barriers people face when using public transport. The next time you’re planning a trip to town or dreading that commute, why not consider involving Newport Bus in your trip for an easier, cheaper and greener journey.

For more information, head over to the website: www.newportbus.co.uk