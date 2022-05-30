Former teacher Eve Davies has launched a writing service to help students express themselves clearly and effectively.

She edits their CVs, personal statements and essay writing, and has also written a series of ‘How To’ articles for guidance covering case studies, analyses, assignments and dissertations.

Her work is mainly through online agencies which refer the students to her, many of whom do not have English as their first language.

She said: “My clients come from all over the UK, and I can help with editing and writing in almost any subject, however technical."

Working from her home in Cross Keys, she says the business, Budget Writing Services, is developing rapidly as her reputation grows.

She received a £500 business support grant, which is administered jointly by Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE and Caerphilly County Borough Council, which she used to buy IT equipment.

“It was very helpful and really helped me get the business off the ground, along with other advice I was given on how to set up,” she said.

Eve holds a BA in Primary Education and worked in a local school, and also taught special needs pupils.

“Funding for my role in special needs came to an end, so I decided to set up Budget Writing Services and use my communication skills,” she said.

Glyn Thomas, UKSE regional manager, said he was delighted to have worked with Caerphilly Council through UKSE’s Community Support Programme helping to launch Budget Writing Services.

“We work with Caerphilly and other councils in South Wales to support local start-up firms which bring employment and wealth to the community. We wish Eve all the best in her venture.”

A spokesperson for Caerphilly Council Business Enterprise Renewal Team said: “We were delighted to be able to offer Eve at Budget Writing Services a Start Up grant that has helped her launch her new business, we wish her every success for her new venture.”