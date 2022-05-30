Torfaen Business Voice, a thriving business club, is celebrating its 21st birthday.

Formed in 2001 the club has touched many local businesses making a difference to individuals looking to start up and established businesses wanting to gain leads and generate sales.

Hundreds of businesses have signed up over the years across a wide range of sectors from printers to caterers, web designers to HR advisors and the club continues to support the local economy year on year.

The club is run by a committee of local business people, which is an integral part of its success.

These committee members are keen to make a difference and steer the club in a direction decided by them.

Acting in an entirely voluntary capacity, the club is grateful for the commitment and energy shown by committee members past and present.

The next meeting on June 23 at 4.30pm at Greenmeadow Golf Club, in an outdoor marquee, will be a celebration of the club’s strong and enduring support for the local economy.

There will be facilitated networking to start followed by a hog roast and entertainment going into the evening.

Ashley Harkus, chairman of the committee, said: “If you have been thinking about joining, now is the best time to become a member and take advantage of the many different avenues to benefit your business in a friendly, supportive environment.

"So many of our members come back year after year as they see the value in the club’s commitment to the local economy over the last 21 years.”

For more information about joining the club and future events go to www.southwalesbusiness.co.uk or e-mail: info@southwalesbusiness.co.uk