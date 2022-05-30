Educ8 Training, one of Wales’ leading education and training providers, has appointed Marianne Fletcher as the new chief operating officer of Haddon Training.

Educ8’s acquisition of the Berkshire-based organisation at the start of the year marked the business’ expansion into England and enhances its offering of apprenticeships in equine, animal care, zookeeping and business.

Haddon Training is the leading skills trainer in the equestrian sector, working with a wide array of employers from riding and livery stables, equestrian centres, breeding and stud yards.

Ms Fletcher holds a wealth of experience in both training provisions, having worked in the industry for 20 years, and as a British Dressage competitor and experienced yard owner, earning a number of national dressage titles.

Ms Fletcher said: “Understanding the industries that we work with so closely is crucial to Haddon Training. As COO not only am I truly passionate about learning and the development of people, but I am also incredibly passionate about horses, and indeed all animals. To be able to live and breathe this in my daily work is perfect.

“I am looking forward to working with our employers and affiliated partners to create some very exciting and unique pathways for our learners in the future, as well as developing a market leading learning culture for the equine industry.”

Founded in 2004 to address skills shortages in Wales, Educ8 now employs more than 200 staff and partners with Welsh Government organisations to deliver quality apprenticeships and training in the workplace to ensure employers, learners, and staff reach their full potential.