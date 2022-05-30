A DISQUALIFIED driver tried to escape the law by masquerading as his brother.

Gwent Police officers in Monmouthshire pulled over the driver after he caught their attention on the A4042.

When he was pulled over, he gave the officers his brother’s details.

“Unfortunately, they didn’t look the same,” tweeted the Gwent Police Monmouthshire Officers account.

The driver was found to have been disqualified from driving, and also had no insurance.

The car was seized by Gwent Police, and the driver was charged.