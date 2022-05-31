The Co-op has issued a recall notice for two items following a dating error causing them to be “unsafe to eat”.

The products being recalled are the Co-op Peri Peri Chicken Pasta Bowl and Co-op Prawn Marie Rose Layered Salad.

Both products should have a use by date of June 1 2022, however they have incorrectly been displayed with a use by date of July 1 2022.

The Food Standards Agency said: “Co-op is recalling the above products. Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

“Return product to nearest Coop store for a refund, or if you are self-isolating or shielding please contact our Customer Careline.”

What is a recall alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product which means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.