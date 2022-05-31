A BALLET performance, which puts a LGBTQ+ spin on a Shakespearean play, is now on tour.

Ballet Cymru, based in the Rogerstone area of Newport, is touring with their new full-length ballet DREAM which is based on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The re-interpretation for the 21st century is a “magical, gender bending world of fairies, lovers and bewitching enchantment."

DREAM was created by Ballet Cymru, who worked with award-winning instrumentalist and composer Frank Moon.

Mr Moon is one of the leading composers for dance in the UK – his compositions include:

The Metamorphosis (Royal Opera House, winner of an Olivier award, a Sky Arts South Bank Award, and the Critic's Circle National Dance Award);

The Little Match Girl (Jerwood DanceEast / Sadler's Wells)

Performances will include ground-breaking dancers from the Newport based ballet company, with video projection, and choreography from Ballet Cymru’s Artistic Directors Darius James OBE and Amy Doughty.

“This was a stunning ballet performance: mysterious, inventive and compelling” - 2021 Giselle review, by Young Critics Review

The tour of DREAM includes three dates lined up at Riverfront Theatre in Newport:

Monday, June 27, at 7.30pm;

Tuesday, June 28, at 7.30pm (audio described);

Wednesday, June 29, at 1pm (relaxed performance).

People can book tickets to watch DREAM at Riverfront Theatre in Newport online here or call the venue’s Box Office on 01633 656757.

More on Ballet Cymru

Critics’ Circle award-winning company, Ballet Cymru is an international touring ballet company for Wales, committed to inclusion and innovation in dance and classical ballet, and the highest standard of collaboration.

The company produces original professional dance performances that tour nationally and internationally.

Its extensive access and outreach programme is committed to breaking down barriers to accessing the arts.