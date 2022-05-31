HERE are some of the applications being decided at Newport City Council’s planning committee meeting this week.

Five flats proposed in Allt-yr-yn

The first planning application to be discussed on Wednesday, June 1 is for a house on Spencer Road. It’s proposed that the current six-bedroom home be converted into five flats.

The five flats will be spread across four floors, on the lower ground floor a one bedroom flat is proposed, it will have an ensuite, kitchen, lounge, and WC. This flat will have a separate entrance at the back of the property, in addition to a private garden.

On the ground floor two flats are proposed – the first will have a bedroom, kitchen, lounge and bathroom, and the second is a studio. The studio includes a combined bedroom, lounge and kitchen in one room, and a separate bathroom.

A two-bedroom flat will be on the first floor and a one-bedroom flat will be on the attic floor.

Located in the Allt-yr-yn ward, the application has received a number of objections and has been brought to the committee by local councillor David Fouweather.

Conservative councillor Fouweather is concerned that the property is to be used as a House of Multiple Occupancy.

Residents raised concerns about the increase in traffic, parking issues and the standard of living for future tenants.

Despite this, the application is recommended for approval with conditions by council planning officers.

Temporary accommodation for the homeless

The second application is for the retention of 15 temporary homes for homeless people, in addition to a home for a warden in Pillgwenlly.

According to the report, over 60 people have been housed in the temporary metal accommodation units on Lower Dock Street in the past 18 months.

The council’s Housing Strategy Manager expressed their support for the application: “This is a safe, secure site which has been successful in accommodating people who have previously led a street-based lifestyle.

“Trauma informed support is provided on site which aims to prevent residents from returning to rough sleeping by allowing them to develop or regain basic living and life skills, as well as receiving support to address substance misuse and mental health issues or criminal offending behaviour.”

The council’s historic Building and Conservation Officer has objected to the application because of the “negative impact” on the conservation area. They added that the units have “no architectural design”.

One letter of representation was received from Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Services, part of the Ministry for Justice. It asked for clarification on how long the “temporary” development would be in place, but added it was not against the proposal.

The sixteen units are placed in a “C shape” and all have a bedroom and a bathroom. The warden’s unit is the largest with an office space.

The application is recommended for approval with conditions by planning officers.

Five bedroom HMO on Caerleon Road

Another application being discussed this week is a proposal to change a two-bedroom house into a five bedroom House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) in the St Julians ward.

A HMO is accommodation run by a private landlord, with bedrooms rented out to unrelated tenants who share facilities such as bathrooms and kitchens.

The plans for 215 Caerleon Road include two bedrooms, a kitchen and a communal lounge on the ground floor, and three bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC on the first floor. Additionally, there is a communal garden at the back of the property.

Twelve responses were received from neighbours, three in support and nine objecting to the plans.

Concerns were raised in relation to parking, possible impact on social cohesion, and anti-social behaviour.

The ward councillor for St Julians, Carmel Townsend, has described the current situation of parking on the road as a “nightmare” which would be made worse by the proposed development.

The Liberal Democrat councillor added: “St Julians is getting more than its fair share of HMOs and it isn’t a fair distribution, when areas such as Allt-yr-yn, Caerleon, Marshfield et al, are not so encumbered.

“Not all HMOs bring problems with them, but they do cause problems with parking, with litter – both bins and recycling – sometimes anti-social behaviour and the removal of family properties from the neighbourhood.”

The application is recommended for approval with conditions.