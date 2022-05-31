A NEW foodshare hub opened at Noddfa Church on Saturday.

The church in Abersychan was recognised during the pandemic after delivering 50,000 meals to families in the eastern valley.

And with costs rising in recent months, the church’s existing foodshare – run by Mandi and Russ Archer – needed a home of its own, and the garage at the back of Noddfa was converted into the new hub.

The hub was officially opened on Saturday with a garden party, barbecue, and musical entertainment.

“The need continues to grow, so we have built this new facility,” said Pastor John Funnell.

“Over the last month we have seen an increase and it’s mainly working families feeling the pinch with fuel poverty. It’s something that we expect to increase.

“Thank you to everyone from Noddfa Church who have donated their time and finances to help build the hub, the foodshare team, Matthew and Emma Cook, GR & RG Finishers, and councillor Giles Davies.

Inside the new foodshare hub at Noddfa Church.

“We get support from Panteg House food bank and the generosity from members at Noddfa Church.

“The need is great and we welcome any food donations.”

“It started off as collecting out of date bread and vegetables at Tesco,” said Mrs Archer. “We were doing that four nights a week.

“During the first lockdown we were open seven days a week. People were not only looking for the food but also the companionship.

“It’s bringing people together.

Mandi Archer at the opening of Noddfa Church's foodshare.

“When they first talked about this and converting the garage, I thought ‘I don’t see it’, but it’s amazing. Everyone has given up their free time. I’m so grateful for what they’ve done.

“Everything is just going up and up – food prices, energy costs, and fuel. We’ve got information about energy costs, drug and alcohol issues and homelessness.”

Councillor Giles Davies officially opened the new foodshare.

The official opening of Noddfa Church's foodshare hub.

“As councillor for this area I am really proud of Noddfa Church and all they’ve achieved,” he said. “It isn’t just people who are on benefits who are struggling – it’s everybody.

“Noddfa is Welsh for sanctuary, and it’s also a beacon of hope here on top of the hill.”

You can find out more about the foodshare at noddfachurch.com and can donate by visiting the church.