A FORMER paratrooper from Blackwood who suffered life-changing injuries in the Falklands War will host a new series with veterans sharing their experiences of the conflict.

Denzil Connick survived the bloody battle for Mount Longdon, where he saw 23 comrades die and was himself badly injured, resulting in him needing to have his leg amputated.

It has now been announced that he will be hosting a new series – Pull Up A Sandbag – in which he will interview Falklands heroes about their experiences from the war.

Mr Connick has previously spoken to the Argus about the importance of learning about and remember the Falklands War.

The series has been filmed for Jim Davidson’s Ustreme streaming platform.

Major General Julian Thompson, who commanded 3 Commando Brigade in the Falklands War, is among those interviewed.

He spoke to Mr Connick – who served under his command during the conflict – about being woken up in bed to be told of the Argentinian invasion and impending mission to liberate the islands.

Denzil Connick interviewing Major General Julian Thompson about his experience of the Falklands War.

He also spoke of about the responsibility of leading his men during the 10-week conflict and of the death of his friend, Lieutenant Colonel Herbert Jones – the commanding officer of 2 Para who was killed in action during the Battle of Goose Green and was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross.

He said: “I sent him there. That is my responsibility. But you have to put that in the cupboard, get on with the war and mourn afterwards.

“You can’t dwell on it. But you do feel responsible for sending people into those situations.”

He recalled his feelings on the Argentinian surrender on June 14: “No more of our young men are going to die.”

The series of eight interviews has been filmed to mark the 40th anniversary of the war, which lasted 10 weeks and claimed the lives of more than 900 soldiers and civilians. The war ended after Argentina surrendered on June 14, 1982.

Former Royal Navy officer Chris Parry – who launched the depth charges said to be the first ‘shots’ fired in the recapture of the Falklands and was part of a daring mission to rescue 16 SAS troopers – is among the guests, along with Falklands islander Terry Betts and HMS Sheffield survivor Chris Purcell.

Mr Purcell was a 22-year-old Able Seaman on board the 4,100-tonne destroyer at the time it was hit with an Argentine Exocet missile on May 4th 1982, killing 22 crew members.

During his interview, Mr Purcell revealed he had just stepped back on deck of HMS Sheffield to wait for the kettle to boil in the galley below when the missile hit, killing those he had been speaking to just moments earlier.

Ustreme founder Mr Davidson said: “It has been an absolute honour to invite Falklands veterans into our studios to talk about their experiences of the conflict.

“Many people are still naive about what happened during the Falklands War and it is a privilege that we are able to play some part in telling the stories of the brave men who fought, on the 40th anniversary of the conflict.

“There was not a dry eye in the house during filming. The stories these men have are fascinating, heartbreaking and inspirational in equal measure. They are heroes. Every one of them.”