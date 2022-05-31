A network of flaming tributes to the Queen will stretch throughout the country on Thursday, including across Newport and Gwent.

Beacons marking the Platinum Jubilee will be lit at 9.45 pm sites including the Tower of London, Windsor Great Park, Hillsborough Castle and the Queen’s estates of Sandringham and Balmoral, along with the tops of the UK’s four highest peaks; Ben Nevis (Scotland), Mount Snowdon (Wales), Scafell Pike (England) and Slieve Donard (Northern Ireland).