A MAN accused of murdering a 79-year-old grandmother is due to stand trial in the autumn.

Simon Parks, 51, of no fixed abode, Newport, is accused of murdering Mari O’Flynn in the city this month.

Mrs O’Flynn's body was found at a house in Leach Road, Bettws, at around 1.55pm on Tuesday, May 24.

A trial date of November 14 was set at the city’s crown court with the case expected to last between 10 and 15 days.

Parks is due to appear in court next on June 17 for a mention hearing.

The defendant was remanded in custody by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.

Owen Williams represented the defendant and Jason Howells appeared for the prosecution.