The cost-of-living crisis has had a major impact on household already, according to Which?, as nearly six in 10 (57%) households have had to make adjustments to cover the cost of essentials in the past month.

Measures have included cutting back on essentials, borrowing from family and friends, taking out loans or credit cards, dipping into savings or overdrafts, or selling items.

The survey from Which? also demonstrated a significant increase compared with the 38% who had to make adjustments in May 2021.

About two million households have missed a housing bill, credit card or loan payment in the past month, Which? estimated.

People are having to cope with rising food prices (PA)

It said households on lower incomes in its survey were more likely to have missed a payment.

'I am not able to eat a proper meal each day'





In response to energy cost increases, a third (32%) said they have used less hot water and one in six (16%) reported eating fewer cooked meals.

More than one in 10 (11%) said they had skipped meals because of rising food prices, 8% had prioritised meals for other family members, and 3% had used a food bank.

One person told Which?: “I can’t afford to buy food each week so I am not able to eat a proper meal each day. I can’t afford to buy oil so I go to bed when it gets cold.”

Another said: “I’m cold, hungry and miserable.”

The findings also indicated there has been a deterioration in consumer trust in energy firms. Some of this deterioration appears to be linked to direct debits.

Ofgem recently said that robust action will be taken if energy companies are found to have treated consumers unfairly when increasing direct debit payments.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “The latest Government support package to help with rising energy bills will bring relief to many people.

“However, the Government needs to make sure the right level of support is available for the most vulnerable through the cost-of-living crisis.”