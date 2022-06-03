A COMMUNITY hub will close for six weeks this summer as refurbishment work is carried out to mark a quarter of a century of a popular library based at the site.

Caldicot Library is celebrating 25 years of providing books, community spirit and support this year.

To mark the milestone, Monmouthshire County Council will be rejuvenating the community hub building in which its based.

The refurbishments include new flooring, re-painting and the creation of two new community rooms, making the space ready for its next quarter century.

Cllr Catherine Fookes, the council’s cabinet member for equalities and engagement, said: “I’m delighted to confirm this refurbishment to refresh the Hub ready for the celebrations later in the year and will benefit the community of Caldicot for many years to come.”

For this work to take place, it will be necessary to close the main community hub building from Thursday, June 9, for approximately six weeks.

During this time there will be a pop-up hub in Caldicot’s TogetherWorks, which will include access to some council services and the ability to return library books and collect reserved items.

During the closure library members can access books and magazines digitally.

For more information, visit monmouthshire.gov.uk/community-hubs-libraries/digital-downloads

Alternatively, customers can visit the pop up hub in Caldicot TogetherWorks for help accessing the range of digital services usually provided at the Hub.

The council say that "every effort will be made to ensure that the refurbishments take less than six weeks" allowing the Hub to reopen as soon as possible.