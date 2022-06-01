CROWDS gathered outside Newport’s passport office for the second day in a row as people desperately tired to salvage their holiday plans.

The atmosphere was tense as people sat outside the entrance to the passport office on Tuesday morning, May 31.

Some had travelled from as far as Cornwall in a bid to speed up their chances of getting a passport, after delays mean many are now facing the uncertainty of potentially cancelling their travel plans.

One of those queuing was Jane McGoldrick, from Newport, who applied for her passport more than 12 weeks ago.

Jane McGoldrick and her partner Les Vaughan from Newport say they're doubtful Jane will get her passport in time for their holiday.

“Three months ago, I applied, and we’ve still had nothing,” she told the Argus.

“We’re supposed to be heading out to Marmaris in Turkey next Wednesday – flying from Bristol.

“But at this point we’re not feeling confident at all.”

Ms McGoldrick said she put the passport application in at the same time as her son, who has now received his.

“I’ve told my partner that he’ll have to go with my son if mine doesn’t come back in time,” she added.

People travelled from as far as Cornwall today to try and speed up their passport applications.

“This is going to be our first holiday abroad since covid but I’m not feeling confident I’ll get there now at all.”

It comes at the start of a second week of chaos at Britain’s airports – with frantic scenes at Bristol airport on Monday, May 30, and reported flight delays of five hours.

Reports say that long-queues of frustrated passengers at Bristol airport were seen into the early hours of yesterdaythis morning.

Nightmare queues were seen at Bristol airport yesterday.

Others waiting outside the passport office told of their annoyance over the lack of communication.

“Nobody answers us, nobody replies to our emails,” one woman said.

“They just keep passing the buck every time you call up – it’s a vicious cycle right now.

“They tell us not to turn up at the passport office because we won’t get seen to but what else are we supposed to do?

“We’re having to pay for their mistakes – it’s not fair. I’ve emailed Boris Johnson personally about it.

"But we're all desperate. I'd pay £1,000 if it meant I could get this sorted."

Among those waiting was a Wales football fan who was scheduled to fly to Poland later on Tuesday afternoon ahead of tomorrow’s Nations League game.

“I’m supposed to be flying later today but they’ve sent me down here now as an emergency situation this morning,” he said.

People said a lack of communication from the passport office was frustrating.

“I’ve come from Llanelli – this is the last chance saloon really if I’m going to make it to the game tomorrow.”

A Passport Office spokesperson said: “Since April 2021, we’ve clearly stated that people should allow up to 10 weeks when applying for their passport to factor in the increased demand, which has seen 5 million people delay their passport application due to the pandemic.

“The latest figures show that 90 per cent were completed within six weeks. But we cannot compromise security checks, and people should apply with plenty of time prior to travelling.”