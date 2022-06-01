MONMOUTHSHIRE has been ranked as one of the cheapest places in Wales for those looking to experience the outdoors with a few added comforts.

Glamping has seen a major boom since the pandemic, and many are looking to do it in style.

Glamping offers campers a more luxurious stay than camping, providing upgraded facilities and accommodation, while still allowing for a somewhat immersive experience of being with nature.

Booking site Pitchup has compiled a list of the cheapest destinations for glamping using internal data.

Pitchup has revealed that Monmouthshire is the third cheapest glamping destination in Wales.

The average price of a night's glamping in Monmouthshire was found to be £74.70. The Welsh average is somewhat pricier - at £90.06.

The average price for a night's glamping in the UK as a whole is £89.11.

Gwynedd ranked the cheapest destination for glamping in Wales, at £67.77 a night.

Gwynedd also ranked as the ninth cheapest glamping spot in the UK.

South Yorkshire was revealed to be the cheapest region for glamping at an average nightly price of £45.

The West Midlands took second place at £54.13 on average per night.

Scotland rounded out third and fourth spots on the list, with Caithness and Stirlingshire costing an average of £60 and £60.98 respectively per night.