A WOMEN-ONLY gym in Flintshire could be set to undergo an extension to meet a “growing demand” for its services.

Aspire to Inspire Fitness opened its doors in Buckley town centre in December last year.

It came after owner Kat Jones faced delays in receiving the green light to change the use of a unit at Buckley Shopping Centre.

Ms Jones blamed an error on Flintshire Council’s part for the planning application being held up, but officials said she had not supplied them with enough information on the scheme.

The issue was later resolved after she sought the help of a planning agent.

Ms Jones has now submitted further proposals to extend her business into a former photography studio located above the gym on Brunswick Road.

Representatives acting on her behalf said the move to use the first-floor of the building was needed due to the gym’s growing success since opening.

In a statement put forward to the council, they said: “The photographic studio was vacated on the November 15, 2017, and the first-floor area has not been used since.

“Mason Owen have advertised the first floor at a reasonable rate since November 2017 but have had no interest in anyone taking it on until the applicant for this application approached them.

“It is proposed that the first floor will be used as an extension to the ground-floor gym use and will provide much needed space due the success and growing demand that the gym has shown.

“It is not intended that that there will any changes to the layout and as such the existing layout as shown on the plan submitted will remain.”

It’s proposed that the upstairs area will be used to hold extra classes such as spin classes and also to create a staff room for workers at the gym.

The planning agents also highlighted the presence of a nearby car park which serves the shopping centre and is available to gym customers.

They added: “The re-use of this vacant unit brings vitality and viability to the town centre and brings a vacant unit on the shopping centre frontage back into a highly active and vibrant use.

“As outlined above, the unit has been advertised at a reasonable rate for nearly five years without success and so this re-use will help to prevent further deterioration in the physical appearance of the street scene.”

Details of the proposals can be viewed on the local authority’s website with a decision expected at a later date.