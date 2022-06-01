THE SECOND instalment of an ongoing street-art project in Pill has seen a row of disused garages transformed into a celebration of a once bustling cattle market in the area.

Located just a short walk from the city centre, the stunning artwork is a nod to an historic cattle market which was forced to relocate when ASDA supermarket arrived in Pill in 2009.

The piece forms part of the ‘Art in Pill’ project, which is the brainchild of Barnabas Arts House owner Jan Martin, and has been created by local artists, Anthony Smith, Rob Carlton, Alex Arnell and James Annandale with the intention of injecting greater interest and pride in the area.

Ms Martin launched the project with a stunning mural, Home Is Where The Art Is, at the Barnabas Arts House back in March.

'Home Is Where The Art Is' mural outside the Barnabas Arts House in Pill. Inset: Jan Martin.

The project comes at a time of real growth for Newport’s street art scene, which has seen murals pop up in various places around the city.

Ms Martin, who has been a dominant figure in Newport’s arts scene for more than 40 years said she was thrilled with the responses the artworks have received so far.

“I’d say our first piece, Home Is Where The Art Is, was a bit of a book cover for people to understand the types of styles we’d be incorporating,” Ms Martin told the Argus.

“The response has been incredibly positive to that piece – one of my favourite comments was from a girl who asked her dad if she could go and see it!

Inspired by the impact of street-art in neighbouring cities, Ms Martin first thought of the idea a few years ago.

“For us, it’s about trying to create a brand – it’s to show that it’s about claiming something,” Ms Martin added.

The artwork is a nod to the historic Pill cattle market.

“What we’re doing is ‘considered art’, which means these are images that have relevance to their position.”

The nine disused garages, located just a stone’s throw from the Asda supermarket, are owned by Newport City Council who gave Ms Martin permission to use them.

Responses from passers-by have been overwhemingly positive.

“It’s great because they’re on the site of the former cattle market,” she said.

“We definitely wanted to create some sort of nod to what it was – but tell the story in a more vibrant, modern way.

Two passers-by pose with the artwork.

“The people of Pill really miss the cattle market. It was something that really unified the area.”

With more artwork expected in Pill in the coming weeks, Ms Martin is hopeful that Newport’s motivated street art scene will lead to bigger things.

“I can see an art trail in Newport forming because there’s just so much going on here right now,” she said.

“Perhaps even a book! I’m hopeful that we can get schools on board as well.

“It would be lovely to get children visiting the site and getting them to write a few short lines about how it makes them feel – maybe we can make a competition out of it?

"But the bottom line is we want to get children working with these incredible artists we have here in Newport.”