A man has been arrested after police stopped a suspected disqualified driver on the M4 at Newport on the weekend.

Officers from Gwent Police stopped a van on the motorway at around 11am on Sunday (May 29), following suspicions that it was being driven by a disqualified driver.

Having stopped the vehicle, police arrested a 27-year-old man from the Newport area.

He has been arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, and possession with the intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

It has not been specified which type of drugs at this time.

Following the arrest, police carried out searches at three properties linked to the man, all in the Newport area.

At these addresses, a large quantity of designer items and jewellery was also seized.

The man was remanded in custody, to appear at Newport Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, May 31).

Statement from police in full

