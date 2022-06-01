A DOG described as “packed full of energy and pure delight” and is looking for the forever home in Newport after a couple of setbacks.

Skye - a two-year-old tan and white greyhound crossbreed - is currently available for rehoming from RSPCA Newport Animal Centre.

Nikki Tutton, manager for the centre, said unfortunately Skye had been rehomed successfully but was sadly returned - through no fault of her own.

She said: “This little lady is now available for rehoming again and we are looking for a super special home for this super special pup

“Skye is such an inquisitive little soul and is a very sweet and playful girl.

"Although she may not look it, Skye is still a baby and is still learning boundaries so will need a calm home with owners that are experienced with her breed.

“Sometimes, Skye gets over excited and doesn't know how to control her playful nature and is prone to jumping up.

"It just means her new owners will need to continue her training, but she is highly intelligent and loves to learn which is very helpful when it comes to training.”

Skye loves her toys and playtime, but also enjoys her down time and having a cosy nap.

Ms Tutton said: “Skye would need a home with a large secure garden to burn off all that extra puppy energy.

"Skye would prefer to be the only animal in the household she requires a lot of attention and doesn't like to share.

If you think you would be a good match for Skye, visit the RSPCA Find A Pet website where you can find an online application form.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit the website or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.