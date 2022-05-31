PEOPLE who catch monkeypox will be advised to isolate while they show symptoms of the virus, under new Public Health Wales guidance to prevent community spread.

It comes a week after the first case of monkeypox was confirmed in Wales.

Anyone with suspected or confirmed monkeypox can isolate at home and avoid contact with other people until all lesions have healed and all scabs have dried off.

If you have monkeypox and need to travel for healthcare reasons, you should make sure all lesions are covered and wear a face covering. The official guidance, published by Public Health Wales and its counterparts around the UK, recommends avoiding public transport if journeys must be made for healthcare.

People should also abstain from sex if they are symptomatic and while they have lesions. They are also advised to use condoms for eight weeks after infection, although research into this is ongoing and guidance will be updated as more evidence emerges.

Contacts of monkeypox patients will also be assessed and may be advised to isolate for 21 days if deemed necessary.

Public Health Wales has also issued advice to medical workers. People who are immunosuppressed or pregnant should not assess or care for monkeypox patients, and all staff should wear PPE (personal protective equipment) including masks, gowns and gloves.

“This guidance provides healthcare staff and people in Wales with the best and most up-to-date knowledge on the management of monkeypox cases," said Dr Giri Shankar of Public Health Wales.

He added: “We are reassuring people that Monkeypox does not usually spread easily between people, and the overall risk to the general public is low. Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body should contact NHS 111 or call a sexual health service if they have concerns.”

The UK, meanwhile, has ordered 20,000 doses of the Imvanex smallpox vaccine, which will be offered to close contacts of monkeypox patients to reduce their risk of infection and severe illness.