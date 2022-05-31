A DRUG dealing mother has been jailed for trafficking cocaine and offering to sell amphetamine throughout Gwent.

Natalie Jones, 35, from Ebbw Vale, was sent to prison for 31 months at Cardiff Crown Court.

Police found videos of her on a mobile phone that she gave away to someone else talking about her drugs business.

When an address she was staying at in Cwm was raided officers found snap bags with traces of white powder, a cutting agent and tick list.

Prosecutor Laurence Jones said: “The defendant was supplying at a street level class A drugs – cocaine – and class B drugs – amphetamine.”

He told the court that when detectives sifted through Jones’ phones and electronic devices they found a staggering 7,000 drug related messages.

Mr Jones added: “One was to a Ricky from Caerphilly which said, ‘We’re back in business.’”

The defendant pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in making an offer to supply amphetamine and possession of amphetamine.

The offences took place between July and October 2020.

She was a woman of previous good character with no convictions recorded against her.

Jeffrey Jones, representing Jones, said his client had “turned her life around” since she committed the offences nearly two years ago.

He said his client had lost her job as a manager with an unnamed employer following the Covid outbreak.

Mr Jones said the defendant was now “drug free” and there was a character reference from a Blaina RFC member as she is involved with the club.

The court was told the defendant’s offending had included other criminals.

The judge, Recorder Matthew Porter-Bryant, told Jones: “There were messages that were highly suggestive of you being involved in the supply of drugs.

“Upon a phone were two videos and those videos made references to class A drugs, cutting drugs and drugs being of a particular quality and quantity.

“You were involved in a drug dealing operation.

“These are significant and serious offences.”