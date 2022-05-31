A FOUR-YEAR-OLD boy from Blackwood died from his injuries following an accident on a children’s motorcycle, an inquest has found.

Jacob Gamlin-Turner, of Cefn Fforest Avenue, died in the early hours of May 5, 2021, at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital following a crash on the previous day.

Newport Coroner’s Court heard that Jacob had a love of motorbikes – a passion that ran in his family – and that he had learnt to ride from an early age.

The medical cause of death was recorded as traumatic brain injury, and Ms Saunders concluded that Jacob’s death was an accident.

On May 4, Jacob went out with his dad – Ross Turner, his granddad, and a family friend, to try out his new bike.

Jacob wore a motocross suit with padding, gloves and boots and a helmet, and before the bike was used, his dad would perform safety and mechanical checks on it.

Senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders said that the trio spaced out on Britannia Sports Field and Jacob was riding from one of them to another.

She summarised the Gwent Police collision investigation team’s interview with Mr Turner.

“After a short distance, it’s as if Jacob hit a bump,” Ms Saunders said. “He veered to the left and applied the throttle in an uncontrolled manner.

“Jacob approached the boundary fence and threw himself from the bike.”

After throwing himself off the bike, Jacob hit the fence with his chest.

Mr Turner and Jacob’s grandad had been running towards Jacob as soon as he lost control. They found he was unresponsive and Mr Turner started to perform CPR. An ambulance was called and Jacob was transported to University Hospital of Wales.

Jacob Gamlin-Turner died from his injuries after a motorbike accident. Picture: Wales News Service.

Dr Skone, from the emergency department, said: “Jacob was brought in to the emergency department on May 4, 2021, having had an accident on a motorbike.

“He was said to have had a cardiac arrest at the scene and had been revived.

“Jacob was stabilised in the emergency department. He was treated for multiple trauma injuries.”

Jacob was taken for a CT scan, Dr Skone said, but remained “cardio-vascularly unstable” as he was transferred.

“He had suffered significant head injuries which were unsurvivable,” said Dr Skone. “He suffered rib fractures and a spine dislocation – which was also unsurvivable.”

Jacob was then taken to the paediatric unit – Noah’s Ark Children's Hospital – and was given end of life care.

Jacob Gamlin-Turner was aged just four years old when he died in a motorbike accident. Picture: Wales News Service.

“The collision investigator informs me that the motorbike was in good working order and appropriate for his age and experience,” said Ms Saunders.

She added that she was satisfied this was the case, and satisfied that Jacob had been wearing the correct safety equipment.

Summing up, Ms Saunders said: “Jacob was a four-year-old little boy who almost from the moment he was born had a love for sport and the outside.

“His main passion was his motorbike and he had a flair for riding.”

The medical cause of death was recorded as traumatic brain injury, and Ms Saunders concluded that Jacob’s death was an accident.