A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LAUREN WILLS, 22, of Pantycelyn Street, Ystrad Mynach, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on July 18, 2021.

She was ordered to complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £378 in compensation and a surcharge.

RYAN EVANS, 20, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a door in Cwmbran on November 4, 2021.

ROBERT ALUN MORGAN, 62, of Hightree Rise, Oakdale, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 18 months after he was found guilty following a trial of drink driving with 94 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Lon Maes Yr Haf, Croespenmaen, on February 4.

He was ordered to pay £1,390 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CORNELIUS SPRUCE, 78, of Dragon Lane, Govilon, near Abergavenny, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NICHOLAS ADAM DAVIES, 27, of Maddox Close, Monmouth, was jailed for 17 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A40 on September 25, 2021.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for four years and must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

ALISON GLENDA HODGES, 50, of St Andrews Close, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after she admitted stealing food and drink worth £50 from Iceland in Newport on May 1.

She must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

JAMES MORRIS, 27, of Gaer Place, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 24-month community order after he admitted stalking between October 16, 2021 and November 22, 2021.

He must attend a 29-day “Building Better Relationships” programme, pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge and was made the subject of a two-year restraining order.

LIAM PETTICAN, 26, of Templeton Close, Llanishen, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £199 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage and resisting a constable in the execution of his duty in Nelson on March 2.

JESSIE GILL, 55, of Lord Eldon Drive, Thornwell, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £359 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine and possession of heroin on July 12, 2021.

LEIGH AMBLER, 41, of Gurnos Estate, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

COREY RHYS RAWLINGS, 30, of Brynglas, Hollybush, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months for driving without due care and attention in Newport on the M4 eastbound at Junction 28 on October 14, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANGHARAD REES, 34, of Milton Place, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.