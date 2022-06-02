A knitted figure of the Queen that was reportedly stolen from a post-box in Cwmbran last week has been quickly replaced by a crown.

Despite their best efforts, residents in Henllys have so far been unable to find out what happened to the impressive woollen Queen, put there as part of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

But its creator, Jackie Hawkins, was quick to act and was soon able to knit a replacement in the form of a crown for the post-box.

Ms Hawkins has found local fame for her work across Cwmbran, which helped to brighten up the area during the covid pandemic.

Lawrence Smith-Higgins, who is the chairman of Henllys Community Council and runs a local Facebook page for the area told the Argus said he was pleased by people’s response to the missing Queen.

“I think Jackie’s been very busy,” he said.

“She’s put at least two replacements up and I think she’s been really happy with how people have responded.

“It definitely sweetens the bitter pill of having the Queen stolen.”

Mr Smith-Higgins said the community still hadn’t given up hope of finding the original knitted Queen.

“It’s still very early days – we’ve got people looking out and about,” he added.

“Jackie’s has been putting them up since the pandemic and nobody has taken them so it does seem strange why this particular one has gone missing.

“But it’s just nice to see such a positive response to what happened – from the community and from Jackie herself.”