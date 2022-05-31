POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal crash in Cwmbran.
The crash – which involved a car and a pedestrian – happened on Commercial Street, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran at around 4.05pm on Monday, May 16.
A 64-year-old woman from Cwmbran involved in the crash later died in hospital, and a 23-year-old man from Cwmbran was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was released under investigation as Gwent Police’s enquiries continue.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said:
“Anyone with information about the collision is asked to get in touch with us.
“We’re asking for anyone who was in Commercial Street between 3.50pm and 4.20pm on Monday, May 16, or those with CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us.”
How to contact Gwent Police:
- Call 101 quoting log reference 2200163138;
- Message them directly on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2200163138;
- Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
