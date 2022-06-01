Long live the Queen.

Sixty-nine years ago today, 27 million people across the UK and millions of others around the world watched on as Her Majesty The Queen’s coronation day got under way.

Some three million spectators lined the streets of London as guests made their way to Westminster Abbey for the coronation – which was the first to be televised in full.

From that day forward the Queen has served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with great dedication and loyalty, never putting a foot wrong.

She has broken countless records since her accession to the throne and is now the third longest reigning monarch in the world.

It is estimated the Queen has met four million people, seen 14 prime ministers and met every US president from Truman to Biden except one.

And she has been on more than 320 overseas visits in 130 countries and met more than 100 heads of state.

Communities across south east Wales will be coming together during this extra-long weekend as we celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Picnics in the park, parties and afternoon teas are just a few of the ways some residents will be marking this momentous and historic milestone.

We should take a moment over the bank holiday weekend to reflect on the Queen’s long reign and all the good she has done across the globe.

But we should also take a moment to remember and pay tribute to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who sadly passed away last year.

He was by the Queen’s side for more than 70 years, offering her support, advice, and strength.

As I said in the Senedd recently, one of the things I love the most about Her Majesty is her passion for animals and the great work she has done for them.

She has owned 30 corgis – including some Welsh Pembroke corgis – as well as a long list of horses and some more exotic animals which have been gifted to her.

And she is patron of more than 30 different animal charities, proving she is an animal lover through and through.

There is no doubt that Her Majesty remains at the very heart of this nation, and may she continue to reign over us for years to come.

Let’s all raise a glass to Her Majesty and the rest of the Royal Family on this special Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Long live the Queen.