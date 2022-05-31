A BUILDER has been fined more than £1,400 for fly-tipping in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Philip Royle, of Cardiff, pleaded guilty at Cardiff Magistrates Court after evidence linked him to waste left at Wrinstone Lane in Wenvoe last year.

Officers from Vale of Glamorgan Council carried out an investigation, tracing the waste to three properties in Cardiff at which Royle had undertaken work.

When first questioned, Royle, who was operating as Cardiff Builders Ltd, claimed to have passed the waste to a third party, but council officers found no evidence of this.

Royle was ordered to pay a £492 fine, costs of £860, and a £49 victim surcharge.

Vale of Glamorgan Council cabinet member for neighbourhood and building services, Cllr Mark Wilson, said: “The council has zero tolerance toward fly-tipping and our environmental enforcement officers do a fantastic job of patrolling hotspots where this offence is known to occur.

“I hope that this verdict sends out a message to those contemplating fly-tipping. "The Vale of Glamorgan Council takes this offence extremely seriously and will prosecute anyone found to have committed it to the full extent of the law.

“I am also grateful that the court has recognised the severity of this offence in the punishment handed out. It’s important for all householders to remember that they have a legal duty to ensure that traders are licensed to take their waste.

Fly-tipping in Wenvoe. Picture from Vale of Glamorgan Council.

“I am further grateful for the co-operation of those householders whose waste was found fly-tipped and who assisted our officers in the investigation.”

The consequences of being caught fly-tipping range from being issued with a fixed penalty notice, to fines of up to £50,000 or even imprisonment.

Incidents of fly-tipping can be reported on the council’s website where information on how to responsibly dispose of waste can also be found.