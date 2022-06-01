A NEWPORT food bank is facing financial difficulty as the cost of living takes its toll.

Raven House Trust in Newport – which is one of Wales’ longest serving food banks, having opened in 1992 – has reported financial difficulty, amid an increase in demand for support.

This has not been helped by the increasing cost of living impacting the charity's overheads and the public.

Posting on Facebook, the trust wrote:

“We have seen a greater demand for our support to those in need. Providing more food parcels and furniture packages than ever before. “Our overheads have increased including rent, energy costs, council tax, fuel, and wages for the few salaried staff we have.”

The charity also recently had to fork out to repair the fuel tank on their van - which was out of action for more than a week - as it was targeted by fuel thieves,

Other factors – according to Raven House Trust – include a decrease in people coming into their shop to buy second-hand furniture, and a drop of 95 per cent in financial donations.

“We have enjoyed incredible generosity with financial donations from the community," continues the post.

"These have all but dried up due to the cost of living crisis, the Ukraine conflict, and other circumstances.”

The charity will be meeting with trustees this week hoping to create a recovery plan, which they will share with the public.

People who wish to fundraise for Raven House Trust – through sponsorship, events, collections – or know of grants that could help are urged to get in touch with the charity.

People can donate through PayPal here.

Those with ideas or suggestions to help Raven House Trust recover can contact the charity by: