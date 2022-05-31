GWENT Police have seized half a kilogram of cannabis found in Monmouthshire.

Monmouthshire North’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a search warrant in the Llanfoist area – which is near Abergavenny – this morning (Tuesday, May 31).

A spokesman for the force said:

“Half a kilogram of cannabis was located, and two offenders are in police custody for supply offences.”

They added that the police investigation is ongoing and encouraged people to report “any drug issues” in their area.

What is the law on cannabis in the UK?





In the UK cannabis is classed as a Class B drug which is illegal to possess, produce or supply.

Possession of cannabis in the UK can result in up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

Supplying and producing cannabis in the UK can mean up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

How to report a crime

People can call 101. Alternatively call 999 if it’s an emergency. This includes:

If a serious offence is in progress of has just happened;

Someone is in immediate danger of harm;

Property is in danger of being damaged;

A serious disruption to the public is likely.

People can also message Gwent Police directly via their Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111. 0800 numbers are free from a landline and don't show up on BT or cable phone bills.